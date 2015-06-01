THE NEW ET STREET R FROM MICKEY THOMPSON PERFORMANCE TIRES & WHEELS

Mickey Thompson announced today the availability of its next generation tire from the ET Street Radial line – the ET Street R – engineered for the drag strip, but D.O.T. approved for the street.

The ET Street R (R is for race) delivers incredible traction for high-powered applications and utilizes ET Street® Radial Pro™ technology and the proven R2 compound in the radial tire sizes. Bias ply options for hard core manual transmission and Pro Street applications are specially engineered with the track-tested M5 compound with the exception of the big 34X18.50-16LT size which uses the proven X5 compound.

“The ET Street R is an exciting addition to our drag tire lineup,” stated Jason Moulton, Product Development Manager at Mickey Thompson. “We’ve combined the best of everything with the ET Street R to create a tire that performs incredibly well on the strip and is also perfect for dry pavement street use.”

The ET Street R is offered in 13 popular 15- to 18-inch sizes including eight radial sizes and five bias ply sizes.

